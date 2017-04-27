Siemens Healthineers launches fully automated lab with multidiscipline modalities

Aptio Automation Solution is installed at Aspira Pathlab and Diagnostic, Mumbai

Siemens Healthineers has installed India’s first fully automated Aptio Automation track with multidiscipline modalities at the Aspira Pathlab and Diagnostic, Mumbai. Siemens Healthineers’ strategic goal is to help healthcare providers worldwide to meet their current challenges and to excel in their respective environments using products and solutions that increase efficiency and reduce costs. The new track will enable Aspira to perform all routine haematology, biochemistry and immunoassay tests with a comprehensive selection of pre- and post-analytical modules that automate sample loading, preparation and handling so as to free laboratory staff from time-consuming, low-value tasks.

The technology not only routes the samples automatically to all the instruments but also screens the test results intelligently in addition to the sample sorting and archiving. Aptio is an adaptable solution; its flexible track design option makes it easy to accommodate floor space allocations and fixtures. Integrated IT capabilities support multi-site connectivity in addition to the customised streamline workflows and result management.

It delivers measurable gains in efficiency by driving the intelligent and coordinated operation of automation components, diagnostic analysers, and high-performance assays. In addition to providing the capacity needed to satisfy peak volumes, this highly integrated approach effectively manages hour-to-hour fluctuations, reduces errors, balance instrument workloads, and achieve consistent and predictable turnaround times for both STAT and routine samples.

More than just a product, Aptio Automation combines advanced solutions, education, support, and process optimisation in one unique answer to the challenges faced by any mid-size to high volume labs thus helping Aspira Diagnostics and Path Lab to achieve its aim of nurturing the notion of holistic well being and preventive healthcare measures while simultaneously eliminating the disquietude that comes along with the process.