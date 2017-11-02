Siemens Healthineers announces closing of Epocal acquisition

In integrating Epocal’s offerings into its POC Ecosystem solution, Siemens Healthineers enables customised testing offerings based on individual facility needs

Siemens Healthineers has completed the acquisition of Epocal from Abbott to complete its blood gas portfolio. The closing of the deal occurred recently. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

In integrating Epocal’s offerings into its POC Ecosystem solution, Siemens Healthineers enables customised testing offerings based on individual facility needs— whether that is handheld testing, benchtop solutions or central lab applications—to help improve process efficiency. The epoc product line will integrate seamlessly into the Siemens Healthineers POC Ecosystem solution for easy connection from many manufacturers’ point-of- care analyzers to hospital information systems, providing a flexible, long-term solution.

“Health networks have varying needs for blood gas testing across physicians’ offices, clinics, emergency departments, laboratories and even in ambulances. Having any one solution is limiting and may not meet all patient needs, which is why customized testing solutions are so important for improving patient care,” said Peter Koerte, President, Point of Care Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers.