Shree Krishna Hospital signs MoU with Government of Gujarat

By EH News Bureau on January 19, 2017

The Rs 50-crore MoU proposes to extend its medical education and healthcare services

Shree Krishna Hospital, Karamsad signed a Rs 50-crore Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Government of Gujarat during the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, to extend its medical education and healthcare services. The MoU is a part of the Investment Promotion Activity of the government for the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2017.

The expansion plan proposes to have a number of facilities, a new state-of-the-art library, hostels, an extension wing for the hospital, a diagnostic centre to accommodate hospitals NABH – accrediated labs and a centre for critical care, that would have 110 ICU beds initially, with further possibility of availing 40 more beds. The proposed expansion will also create employment opportunities in the region.

