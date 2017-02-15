Shree Krishna Hospital, Karamsad conducts ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ ceremony of its Critical Care Centre

The new building of the centre will have 112 ICU beds with a capacity to add 34 more beds later

Shree Krishna Hospital, Karamsad, Gujarat recently conducted the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ ceremony of the Critical Care Centre. As a part of a larger expansion plan for the hospital, the new building of the Critical Care Centre will have 112 ICU beds with a capacity to add 34 more beds later. With the expanded facilities,Shree Krishna Hospital will have the highest number of ICU beds in a single hospital in Gujarat.

The proposed project ,estimated to cost about Rs 18 crore, has been possible mainly due to the generous contribution of Rs 8 crore from Shanta Foundation, London along with other donors. The initiative is also a part of the Rs 50-crore Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Gujarat Government during the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2017.