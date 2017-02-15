Home / Happening Now / Shree Krishna Hospital, Karamsad conducts ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ ceremony of its Critical Care Centre

Shree Krishna Hospital, Karamsad conducts ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ ceremony of its Critical Care Centre

By EH News Bureau on February 15, 2017

The new building of the centre will have 112 ICU beds with a capacity to add 34 more beds later

Shree Krishna Hospital, Karamsad, Gujarat recently conducted the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ ceremony of the Critical Care Centre. As a part of a larger expansion plan for the hospital, the new building of the Critical Care Centre will have 112 ICU beds with a capacity to add 34 more beds later. With the expanded facilities,Shree Krishna Hospital will have the highest number of ICU beds in a single hospital in Gujarat.

The proposed project ,estimated to cost about Rs 18 crore, has been possible mainly due to the generous contribution of Rs 8 crore from Shanta Foundation, London along with other donors. The initiative is also a part of the Rs 50-crore Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Gujarat Government during the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2017.

 

 

