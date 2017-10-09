Shortage of doctors to end by 2022: Ashwini Kumar Choubey

The medical colleges would produce 67,972 MBBS doctors and 30,228 post-graduate doctors a year which would gradually bridge the gap

Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Union minister said there is a shortage of over six lakh doctors in the country now but the crisis would end by 2022, as the number of seats in medical colleges has been increased.

As per population, the country requires 14 -16 lakh doctors but at present merely eight lakh doctors are serving the people, he said.

The health ministry has increased seats in medical colleges to achieve the “health service for all” goal of the prime minister, the Minister of State for Health said here.

The medical colleges would produce 67,972 MBBS doctors and 30,228 post-graduate doctors a year, Choubey said, adding that presently the figure is 32,000 MBBS doctors and 12,000 PG doctors.

The increased seats would gradually bridge the gap by 2022, the minister told reporters.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to bring down the infant mortality rate and maternal mortality rate in the country.

He inspected the Patliputra Medical College and Hospital and reviewed central government sponsored health plans.