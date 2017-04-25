Home / Happening Now / SeedPlus adds Cisco and Fidelity as investors

By EH News Bureau on April 25, 2017

Cisco Investments, the investment arm of Cisco Systems and Eight Roads Ventures, the proprietary investment arm of Fidelity International, announced their investments in SeedPlus, a seed stage venture fund based in Singapore. With these investments, SeedPlus further deepens and expands its global network of partners.

SeedPlus was launched by Jungle Ventures, a Singapore-based venture capital firm, and has already been backed by SGInnovate, Accel Partners (India) and Ratan Tata’s RNT Associates, among others. IFC, IFC, a member of the World Bank Group and the largest global development institution focussed on the private sector in emerging markets, had also recently announced its participation with a $2 million investment.

Supported by Google and PwC Singapore, SeedPlus is focussed on investing in and helping build Asia’s most disruptive start-ups across software-as-a-service (SaaS), financial technology, artificial intelligence, cyber security and other emerging technology areas. SeedPlus invests up to S$1 million in each startup in Asia.

SeedPlus is focussed on investing in companies that target large addressable markets in Asia or globally. Some recent examples include Moglix, an Indian B2B e-commerce platform specializing in the maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) industry, Mimetic.ai, a Singaporean technology startup responsible for creating Evie, an artificial intelligence (AI) scheduling assistant, and Homage, a Singapore-based startup that connects in-home caregivers with elderly people seeking assistance.

