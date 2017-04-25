SeedPlus adds Cisco and Fidelity as investors

Supported by Google and PwC Singapore, SeedPlus is focussed on investing in and helping build Asia’s most disruptive start-ups across SaaS

Cisco Investments, the investment arm of Cisco Systems and Eight Roads Ventures, the proprietary investment arm of Fidelity International, announced their investments in SeedPlus, a seed stage venture fund based in Singapore. With these investments, SeedPlus further deepens and expands its global network of partners.

SeedPlus was launched by Jungle Ventures, a Singapore-based venture capital firm, and has already been backed by SGInnovate, Accel Partners (India) and Ratan Tata’s RNT Associates, among others. IFC, IFC, a member of the World Bank Group and the largest global development institution focussed on the private sector in emerging markets, had also recently announced its participation with a $2 million investment.

Supported by Google and PwC Singapore, SeedPlus is focussed on investing in and helping build Asia’s most disruptive start-ups across software-as-a-service (SaaS), financial technology, artificial intelligence, cyber security and other emerging technology areas. SeedPlus invests up to S$1 million in each startup in Asia.

SeedPlus is focussed on investing in companies that target large addressable markets in Asia or globally. Some recent examples include Moglix, an Indian B2B e-commerce platform specializing in the maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) industry, Mimetic.ai, a Singaporean technology startup responsible for creating Evie, an artificial intelligence (AI) scheduling assistant, and Homage, a Singapore-based startup that connects in-home caregivers with elderly people seeking assistance.