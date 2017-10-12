Sanofi India, Diabetes India and ‘Udaan’ organise ‘OneUp’ challenge

23 people suffering from type1 diabetes take part in trekking challenge

Sanofi India, Diabetes India and Aurangabad-based NGO ‘Udaan’ recently organised ‘OneUp’ trek for people suffering from type 1 diabetes (T1D). 23 people suffering from T1D took part in the challenge. Starting off from Igatpuri, these young trekkers, aged 14 to 22 years, from 13 cities across India, climbed to Kalsubai Maharashtra’s highest peak (5400 ft.) The ‘OneUp’ trekkers included a participant from Mumbai; two each from Ahmedabad, Belgaum, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Jammu, Kanpur and Vadodara; and four participants each from Aurangabad and Kolkata.

The trek was flagged off by Dr S Sadikot, President, International Diabetes Federation and a person living with T1D, who shared interesting anecdotes to encourage the 23 T1D participants at the inauguration ceremony. An essential part of each participant’s trekking gear was a diabetes kit containing a glucometer, insulin and syringes or an insulin pen. During the trek, they had to monitor their blood sugar at least seven times a day to make sure it was properly controlled. All meals were planned in advance to ensure that there was a balanced mix of protein, carbohydrates and fat.

N Rajaram, Country Head and General Manager – Pharmaceutical Operations, Sanofi India, said, “Type 1 diabetes is a serious problem in our country. Children with diabetes should have the opportunity to thrive in a safe and supportive environment, for which they need our care and support. By partnering with Diabetes India and Udaan, to conceptualise ‘OneUp’ – India’s first T1D Challenge, we are together making a real difference in the lives of young people in India. I am confident that this trekking activity is only the first of a wave of many more positive, encouraging initiatives for people with type 1 diabetes.”

Leading diabetologist and founder of Udaan, Dr Archana Sarda accompanied the trekkers and closely supervised them throughout the journey.