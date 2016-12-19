Sakra World Hospital in agreement with Hokkaido University, Japan

Dr Satish Rudrappa, Senior Consultant, Neurosurgery, Head – Spine Surgery & Director – Skull based surgery, Sakra World Hospital, Dr Kiyohiro Houkin, Director of Department of Neurosurgery, Hokkaido University, Japan, Toshimasa Yashima, MD, Sakra World Hospital and Dr Swaroop Gopal, Sakra Institute of Neurosciences, Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru Dr Satish Rudrappa, Senior Consultant, Neurosurgery, Head – Spine Surgery & Director – Skull based surgery, Sakra World Hospital, Dr Kiyohiro Houkin, Director of Department of Neurosurgery, Hokkaido University, Japan, Toshimasa Yashima, MD, Sakra World Hospital and Dr Swaroop Gopal, Sakra Institute of Neurosciences, Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru

The initiative aims to exchange medical and academic ideas and programmes to improve the quality of life for the people of both the countries

Sakra World Hospital has recently signed an agreement with Hokkaido University, Sappora, Japan in Bengaluru. The agreement is an initiation of the collaborative effort between the Institute of Neurosciences, Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru along with Hokkaido University, Japan one of Japan’s oldest and most renowned institution.

“It is indeed a pleasure for me to announce the international academic exchange signed between Hokkaido University, Sappora and Sakra World Hospital. We at Hokkaido University, have been for a while now wanting to create a change for a better world and I am happy to announce that Sakra World Hospital is the first international collaboration. As part of the collaboration, we plan to exchange medical and academic ideas and programmes to improve the quality of life for the people of both the countries,” said Dr Kiyohiro Houkin, Director of Department of Neurosurgery, Hokkaido University Graduate School of Medicine, Sappora, Japan.

The initiative aims to medical training and education, to improve the quality of surgeries through regular operative courses, academic and faculty programmes, exchange of challenging case studies and surgical techniques, said, Toshimasa Yashima, MD, Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru.