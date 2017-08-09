Sakra Hospital in Karnataka conducts 1000 knee replacements through navigational surgery

The navigational surgery is safer than conventional technique, especially in patients with high blood pressure and diabetes mellitus

Setting a new standard in the realms of Total Knee Replacement surgery, Dr Chandrashekar P, Sr Consultant & HOD – Orthopedics, Sakra World Hospital, Bangalore has completed more than 1000 knee replacements using small incision computer navigation technology. According to the hospital, he is the first surgeon to use this novel technique to complete 1000 surgeries in Karnataka.

Advanced technology in Knee Replacement Surgery coupled with expert surgical skills has turned out to be a boon to patients suffering with chronic arthritis in the joints for many years. The misconception that they would not be able to move around freely and do regular chores, discourages many arthritis and joint injury patients to go for a knee replacement surgery, despite the pain and trauma they would be going through for years. The advantage of this technology is increased accuracy during surgery along with the benefit of comfort and flexibility to the patient.

“Minimal invasive computer navigated knee replacement surgery allows the surgeon to make more accurate cuts and to place the artificial knee with its critical angles much more accurately and virtually eliminates alignment errors. There is no much blood loss and there is less scar unlike our conventional replacement surgery. The entire surgical process can be followed on the screen,” said Dr Chandrashekar.

The navigational surgery is safer than conventional technique, especially in patients with high blood pressure and diabetes mellitus. This unique knee replacement surgery is more secure for patients who have undergone angioplasty or cardiac bypass surgeries and also in patients who had pacemaker surgery for heart.