Sahyadri Hospitals performs liver transplant on three-year-old child

The child weighed only 10.2kgs, making this one of the lowest weight cases

The liver transplant team at Sahyadri Hospitals recently performed a critical liver transplant surgery on a three-year-old child weighing only 10.2 kgs. Shubham Gurav was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis due to which he was having a troubled childhood, with a curtailed diet and was deprived of small luxuries such even eating one chocolate. While liver transplant was the only way he could be saved, but it wasn’t easy, given the complexities involved.

Shubham’s was one of the lowest weighing cases to go through a successful liver transplant in Maharashtra. Since, Shubham’s father Ajay Gurav, was the perfect match, a slice of the father’s liver was transplanted in Shubham using High Magnification Microscopic Surgery. The team prepared for this rare surgery on a 3D Model of the donor liver on CT scan. The 12-hour-long surgery was a success and the father and son were discharged under healthy conditions.

Sahyadri’s liver transplant team were Dr Bipin Vibhute, Dr Rahul Saxena, Dr Anurag Shrimal, Dr Gaurav Gupta, Dr Manish Pathak, Dr Abhijeet Mane and coordinated by Rahul Tambe, Arun Ashokan and Sharmila Padhye.