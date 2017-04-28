Sahyadri Hospitals organises free health education workshop for Anganwadi Sevikas

The workshop was organised with an aim to spread awareness about the various ailments that commonly affect women today

Sahyadri Hospitals, along with Women and Child Development Department, Government of Maharashtra and Jivhala Apang Panchkroshi Sanstha, Satara organised a free health education workshop exclusively for the members of Anganwadi Sevika. The workshop was conducted at Garware College Auditorium with an aim to spread awareness about the various ailments that commonly affect women today.

Over 300 Anganwadi Sevikas attended the programme along with various super-specialty doctors. Anganwadi Sevikas are known for their social work, especially in rural areas of Maharashtra. They are part of the Indian public health system and provide supplementary nutrition, non-formal pre-school education, nutrition and health education, immunisation and health check-ups.

The doctors from Sahyadri Hospitals including gynaecologic oncologist Dr Tanushree Jain, epilepsy surgeon Dr Amit Dhakoji, cardiologist Dr Priya Palimkar, paediatric cardiologist Dr Pankaj Sugaonkar and IVF specialist Dr Supriya Puranik spoke at the sessions during the workshop. They spoke about a range of topics across the fields of epilepsy, paediatric and adult cardiology, cancer in women (gynaecologic oncology) and woman’s health and infertility. The workshop also saw the presence of Dr Charudutt Apte, Chairman, Sahyadri Hospitals and senior officials from Women & Child Development, Maharashtra.