Reactions to the Union Budget 2017

The Union Budget 2017 evokes a mixed bag of reviews from the healthcare industry

A smart Aadhar card could be the first step as a Unique Health identifier

“Basic healthcare information on a smart Aadhar card could be the first step as a Unique Health identifier for the country. This will be critical in identifying beneficiaries for the social healthcare insurance programmes being rolled out by the government.”

“A separate set of regulations for medical devices which are currently clubbed with drugs is long overdue. This will encourage further investment, innovation and bring down the cost to the patient”

– Dr. Rana Mehta, Healthcare, PwC India

The Union budget focussed on the importance of digital payments across sectors including hospitals

“In Union budget 2017, our honourable FM majorly focused on the importance of digital payments across sectors including hospitals. This will encourage people to pay insurance premium through digital mode. Additionally, it will direct customers to open e-insurance accounts and also help us to settle claims through digital mode. The tax reduction for individuals with income upto Rs 5 lakh will give an opportunity to young tax payers to buy Health Insurance from an early age for themselves and parents. FM’s proposal to amend drug rules to ensure drugs and medical devises are available at affordable prices will definitely lighten the burden on pockets of individuals.

– K.G. Krishnamoorthy Rao, MD & CEO, Future Generali India Insurance

Promoting medical education and increasing the seats is a great move in making healthcare available for all

“The Union budget is encouraging and well-balanced, as it brings vast opportunities for improvement in rural healthcare. The focus should have been more on healthcare as a whole since majority of lifestyle diseases are on the rise. The initiatives introduced by the government on making healthcare affordable, available and accessible for masses is surely welcoming. Introduction of aadhar – based smartcards for senior citizen to monitor their health and the aim of eradicating Tuberculosis, shows the way ahead for healthcare sector.

The transformation of health centres into Health Wellness centres is much appreciated, as the time demands that health has to be looked in wellness form. In long term perspective, promoting the medical education in India and increasing the seats is a great move in making healthcare available for all. It’s also good that there is a tax reduction in the tax slab, since majority of middle class people will be relieved from paying more tax, which means there will be more money in the hands of people and they can easily access better healthcare.”

The budget has some positive elements with reductions of the income tax and measures to improve GDP growth. However the healthcare sector has not been given much focus to attain the goal of Right of Health for all citizens. The NRIs also don’t have much to cheer except the removal of prior sanction for FDIs The much awaited scheme of Health Insurance for the returning NRIs didn’t find place in the budget.

One of the major areas which will benefit the common man is the decision to make generic medicines more widely available. This will reduce cost of medicines significantly and help the poor people.

The declaration to provide Rs 6000 to women after delivery if they get the child immunized is a very innovative step to help poor people and ensure immunization

The increase in post graduate seats by 5000 and two new AIIMS will increase the availability of trained specialist doctors.

More of Primary Care Centers in the rural area will help a lot in preventive medical areas. Aadhar-linked health cards with data on their health for senior citizens will ease the worries with easily accessible information in times of emergencies, especially for those senior citizens living alone.

– Amol Naikawadi, Joint Managing Director, Indus Health Pl

There is a good news for startups as the 3 years profit window has been raised from 5 to 7 years

“From the Health & Wellness companies point of view the two significant proposals are –

1. Upgrading 1.5 lakh primary health centres to Health and Wellness Center which I believe would focus on Chronic Diseases Screening, Care and Management thus reducing burden on Secondary Health Centers.

2. Setting up of Digi Gaons with tele-medicine centres. This would help increasing the reach of tele-health companies to the rural market as well, thus providing quality care to the bottom of pyramid. The other significant proposal is regarding new rules for Medical Devices that we hope would not compromise on quality in view of the reduction of the costs.

Apart from that the expectations of increasing health insurance and preventive health deduction limits have not been met in this year’s budget”.

New initiatives for Startup Growth

“There is a good news for startups as the three years profit window has been raised from five to seven years and also the MAT carry forward has been increased to 15 years from 10 years. Also the reduction of corporate tax to 25 per cent for companies with turnover upto 50 Crores is cheerful.”

– Rajesh Mundra, Founder & CEO, Truworth Wellness