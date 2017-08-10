PSRI adds Neurosciences department in hospital

Appoints Dr. Shamsher Dwivedee, an esteemed neurologist of India as the Director of Neurosciences

Pushpawati Singhania Research Institute (PSRI) multi-specialty hospital has added Institute of Neurosciences and has appointed Dr Shamsher Dwivedee as the Director of Neurosciences. The new neurology department is equipped with modern facilities and advanced infrastructure to provide holistic patient-care and appropriate diagnosis for patients suffering from neurological disorders. Dr Dwivedee will be heading the clinical team of neurologists and neurosurgeons of the hospital.

PSRI’s clinical team for institute of Neurosciences includes Dr Amit Srivasatava, Senior Consultant, Neurology, Dr Anurag Mahajan, Senior Consultant Physician, Head Intensive Care, and Dr Rahul Jain, Consultant, Neurosurgery. The department will include treatment of diseases ranging from epilepsy, parkinson’s, acute stroke programme, neuro-oncology and many more.

Commenting on the development, Dr.Dipak Shukla, CEO, PSRI multi-specialty hospital said, “We aim to provide advanced technology and develop for excellence for the neurological treatment. We are delighted to have Dr. Shamsher Dwivedee as our Director for Institute of Neurosciences leading the team of neurologists and neuro surgeons. The immense knowledge and vast experience of Dr. Dwivedee will help to get best results for the patients and guide the team to bring innovation in the treatment of neuro related disorders.”

Commenting on his appointment, Dr Dwivedee said, “The hospitals stands for innovations and research in treatment of various specialties, hence the responsibility of the department to provide quality treatment increases. My primary objective is to provideworld class care for the patients suffering from any kind of neuro related conditions. Currently in India, 30 million number of people suffer from neurological disorders and it is imperative that appropriate treatment are provided to them. I am sure with all the good wishes and support from my peers and colleagues, I will be able to deliver the best and hope to scale new heights.”