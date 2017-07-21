Purdue University develops MRI device

The device when placed into existing MRI machines could allow medical professionals to monitor patients more effectively and safely

Purdue University has developed a technology to provide affordable, smart, self-learning device. The device when placed into existing MRI machines could allow medical professionals to monitor patients more effectively and safely, by performing concurrent medical imaging and recording for diagnostic purposes.

The technology was developed by Ranajay Mandal and Nishant Babaria, graduate research assistants in Purdue’s College of Engineering, under the supervision of Zhongming Liu, an assistant professor in the Weldon School of Biomedical Engineering and the School of Electrical and Computer Engineering.The technology is patented through the Purdue Research Foundation Office of Technology Commercialisation.

Purdue researchers recently presented their findings, “Multimodal Imaging: MR-Compatible, Gradient Artifact free, Wireless recording system integrated with MR-scanner for Simultaneous EEG and fMRI acquisition,” at the International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine conference in Honolulu, Hawaii. The article also received an ISMRM magna cum laude merit award, and power-pitch highlight, for highly-rated scientific merits.

According to a company release, the technology being developed could work simultaneously with any MRI system to record electro-physiological signals during MRI scanning. The device aims to learn when to start and stop recording to capture useful signals during MRI operation.