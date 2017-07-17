PSRI Hospital commemorates 21st Founder’s Day

Organises wellness programme; promotes healthy lifestyle, ties up with leading schools to conduct camps

Pushpawati Singhania Hospital & Research Institute (PSRI Hospital) a multi-specialty hospital commemorated 21st Founder’s Day by organising health check-up camps and school wellness programme recently. About 300 to 350 people were medically examined at the camp during the day. Special emphasis was laid on cardiology, neurology, orthopaedic, gastroenetrology, urology, nephrology, gynaecology, paediatrics, diabetes and endocrinology as a part of health check-up camp.

Further to this, PSRI also engaged in a yearlong association with reputed schools of South Delhi including Amity International school, Greenfield school, Balvidya Bhawan which we attended by 5000 students. The idea of this engagement was to promote the optimal physical, emotional, social, and educational development of the students. The programme included annual health check-ups of the students, health engagement programme and related talks such as anger management, gender sensitization, stress management and dietary behaviour.

Eminent doctors from the hospital such as Dr Rahul Jain, Dr Amit Srivastva, Dr Poonam Gulati, Dr Milind, Dr Majid were present to conduct the health check-ups.