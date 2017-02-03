PSMC Neurology Professor receives WSO Fellowship Award

Dr Desai is one of the five neurologists selected from lower-middle income group countries to receive this illustrious award

Dr Soaham Desai, Professor and Head of Neurology Department, Pramukhswami Medical College and Consultant Neurologist of the Shree Krishna Hospital, Karamsad has received the World Stroke Organization (WSO) Young Stroke Professionals Clinical Exchange Scholarship Award’ for the year 2017.

Dr Desai is one of the five neurologists selected from lower-middle income group countries to receive this illustrious award. All applications from different countries are judged by the WSO Young Stroke Professionals Committee based on merit criteria.

The $2000 scholarship award entitles clinical travelling fellowship at a stroke centre in a developed country and imbue ideal practices in stroke care. WSO provides a learning platform to healthcare professionals with an aim to alleviate the global burden of stroke through the education of stroke practitioners worldwide.

After receiving the award, Dr Desai said, “Developing countries like India lack acute stroke care, rehabilitation treatment while developed countries have better System of Care and treatment”. He added, “The new learning that I would receive from the stroke centre of the US through this clinical travelling fellowship will be implemented in my medical practice in Shree Krishna Hospital and will benefit patients of this region. The present training will be given at the Stroke Unit of Umass Memorial Hospital, University of Massachusetts Amherst a public research and land-grant university”.