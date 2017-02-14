Practo releases second edition of Annual Healthcare Map of India

The report is based on healthcare appointments that were booked across 35 cities with focus on top seven cities including Delhi and NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Chennai and Hyderabad

Practo, a leading healthcare platform, released the second edition of its Annual Healthcare Map of India, which highlights some of the key consumer health concerns.

The report is a comprehensive look at the disease and illness trends across India. Annually, Practo facilitates 45 m appointments on its platform. The report is based on those health care appointments that were booked across 35 cities with focus on top seven cities including Delhi and NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Chennai and Hyderabad across 200+ medical specialities.

Uniquely, the report is entirely based on actual patient actions (booking appointments) rather than surveys.

The report mentions that there is a 62 per cent rise in pulmonologist appointments, 40 per cent rise in cardiologist appointments, 25 per cent rise in diabetologist appointments, 22 per cent rise in gastroenterologist appointments and 25 per cent rise in spine specialist appointments, 31 per cent growth in spine surgeon appointments

“Our mission is to help people live healthier, longer lives and that begins with access to better data. This is the most comprehensive healthcare report for India. We release this annually to highlight the disease trends facing India. We hope these findings better equip our healthcare providers to understand disease patterns and address them effectively, said Shashank ND, Founder and CEO, Practo.