Practo appoints Dr Alexander Kuruvilla as Chief Healthcare Strategy Officer

Dr Alexander Kuruvilla has been appointed as Practo’s new Chief Healthcare Strategy Officer. Dr Kuruvilla is the founding partner and Joint Managing Director of Medica Synergie Group.

In his new role at Practo, Dr Kuruvilla will lead Practo’s growing internal medical team and will closely work with the doctor community to co-create solutions that will help in the progress of the industry. With more than two decades of experience in the field of healthcare, he will provide necessary domain expertise and deeper industry insights to identify and solve critical problems in healthcare. His expertise will be instrumental in helping us build products that help both, healthcare providers as well as patients.

In his career spanning over 25 years, Dr Kuruvilla has been instrumental in planning, commissioning and administering hospitals across India including reputed groups like SRM Institutes of Medical Science, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Apollo Hospitals to name a few. He has also played a major role in planning and building 10 corporate 350+ bed hospitals. He was at the helm of affairs to establish multiple telemedicine and tele ICU centres in India.