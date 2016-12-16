Practo acquires Enlightiks

Enlightiks offers business intelligence solutions to help healthcare enterprises be more efficient

Practo, a healthcare platform, announced the acquisition of Enlightiks, a Bangalore-based provider of an advanced analytics platform, offering business intelligence (BI) solutions to healthcare enterprises.

The acquisition strengthens Practo’s portfolio in the healthcare enterprise segment and augments existing solutions that includes appointment management with Qikwell and a full stack HIMS solution with Insta.

Enlightiks’ primary offering is called Querent, which is a business intelligence and predictive analytics platform providing actionable insights using complex mathematical, statistical, computational and cognitive models. This enables CXOs, optimise their business in real time from day one. Querent, can provide accurate predictions for key business metrics and help enterprises take actions proactively that can help make a positive impact on business decisions in the short to medium term.

The entire team of 50 people from the Enlightiks will join Practo and will form the Analytics Business Unit within Practo which will be headed by Vamsi Chandra Kasivajjala, Co-Founder and CEO, Enlightiks.