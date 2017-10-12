PGIMER develops indigenous low-cost infusion alarm system

The main feature of the device named IV ALERT is that it can alert the healthcare provider before completion of the set target volume of infusion fluid

The anaesthesia department of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh (PGIMER) has developed an indigenous low-cost infusion alarm system for monitoring the volume and rate of intravenous fluids being delivered to patients.

“This enables the healthcare provider to take necessary action, like replacement of empty infusion bag or termination of the flow so that backflow of blood into infusion tubings is prevented. This minimises the risk of thrombosis, embolism and infection and thus increases patient safety,” it said.

PGIMER said that the alarm device was conceptualised by Prof GD Puri, Head of Department of Anaesthesia and the prototype was developed by Clarity Medical, Mohali in Punjab.

“Testing of the device has been successfully completed by Dr Tanvir Samra, Assistant Professor in department of anaesthesia and Arvind Jindal. They have reported an accuracy of over 99 per cent in more than 2,000 observations recorded,” the release said.