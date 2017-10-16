PM to dedicate AYUSH institute AIIA to the nation

Nearly 1500 participants from across the country are expected to participate in the programme

All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), set up along the lines of AIIMS, will be dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Ayurveda Day in New Delhi tomorrow. Set up as an apex institute under the Ministry of AYUSH, AIIA will bring synergy between the traditional wisdom of Ayurveda and modern diagnostic tools and technology. This information was disclosed by the Minister of State for AYUSH, Shripad Yesso Naik at a press conferences in New Delhi.

The main function will be held at the AIIA, Sarita Vihar, New Delhi. Narendra Modi will be the chief Guest where ‘Ayurvedic Standard Treatment Guidelines’ developed by the Ministry will be released. Nearly 1500 participants from across the country are expected to participate in the programme.

Naik said that in the first phase, AIIA has been set up within a total campus area of 10.015 acres with a budget of Rs 157 crores. It has an NABH accredited hospital and an academic Block. Out patient services are being provided in the hospital block of AIIA and medicines are given free of cost. Currently, the clinical specialties running in the hospital block are neurological and degenerative disease care unit, rheumatology and musculoskeletal care unit, diabetes and metabolic/allergic disorders care unit, Yoga, Panchakarma Clinic, Kriya Kalpa, diabetic Retinopathy Clinic, Kshara Evum Anushastra Karma and Infertility Clinic. It also has pathology, biochemistry, microbiology and Radiology laboratories/Diagonosis facilities. The indoor patient department has provision for 200 beds.

Giving more details, the AYUSH Minister said that the Post Graduate programme (MD/MS) in Ayurveda at AIIA started from the academic session 2016-17 and the PhD courses started from the session 2017-18. The AIIA has been awarded with NABH Accreditation, therefore becoming the first medical institute under the Ministry of AYUSH to hold the coveted status provided for its clinical services. The AIIA has already signed MoU with NICPR- Noida (ICMR), AIIMS New Delhi, MDNIY and EAA (Germany). It has developed standard treatment guidelines for diabetes and SOP for various procedures.

Several events have been planned by the Ministry of AYUSH. A national seminar on the theme ‘Ayurveda for Pain management’ is currently going on in New Delhi. An AYUSH CII industry conclave is also being held in New Delhi on the theme ‘Vision 2022: Widening horizons of Ayurveda for three-fold growth of market size.’

‘National Dhanwantari Ayurveda Award’ consisting of citation, trophy and cash reward of Rs 5 lakh will be conferred to vaidyas and ayurveda experts. On this occasion, Narendra Modi will also give away the Yoga Award to the Ramamani Iyengar Memorial Yoga Institute, Pune, which was announced earlier this year on the occasion of International Day of Yoga.