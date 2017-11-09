Piramal Swasthya expands health project in Araku valley of Visakhapatnam district

The foundation will spend ₹50 crore on a project in next few years

Piramal Swasthya of the Piramal Foundation is expanding its health project taken up in the agency (tribal) area of Visakhapatnam district in Araku valley.

According to Vishal Phanse, CEO, Piramal Swasthya, the foundation, set up by the Piramal Enterprises had been active in the valley of Visakhapatnam district for the past six to seven years, providing assistance to pregnant tribal women and reducing maternal and infant mortality rates.

Phanse said that under the Asara programme 180 tribal habitations have been covered in the inaccessible tribal belt, with a population of 40,000 during the period. The project is being expanded to cover more areas in the region and to include nutrition and related issues.

The community outreach programme will cover 2.5 lakh women in the area and focus will be on nutrition. The project is named Gostani. The foundation is active in 21 States in the country and the methods employed here will be replicated elsewhere, with suitable modifications,” he added.

The foundation will spend ₹50 crore on the project in the next few years and the foundation would be working in coordination with government agencies in the area. Telemedicine was being used to provide assistance to the women in the area.