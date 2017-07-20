Philips India unveils IntelliSafari in Jaipur

The ‘hospital on wheels’ is a showcase of affordable high-end patient monitoring and critical care equipment

Philips India has recently unveiled IntelliSafari in Jaipur. Featuring a specially designed mobile van the IntelliSafari is an intensive awareness campaign through which Philips will reach out to hospitals, nursing homes and clinics in tier II and III cities in India and familiarise them with the latest technological advancements in healthcare, available at a low cost. The van was flagged off from Jaipur by Shankar Seshadri, Senior Director and Business Head – Patient Care & Monitoring Solutions and Ultrasound, Philips India.

The special vehicle will travel across key cities in Rajasthan for the next 30 days, before moving to other parts of India. The mobile van is equipped with advanced cutting-edge products, designed to treat patients ranging from adults to neonates in ICU, CCU, as well as general wards and nursing care units.