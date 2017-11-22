Philips India launches Dream Mapper for patients

The new DreamMapperapp enables patients to track vital information and get a daily report on the number of hours of sleep on therapy each night, mask fit, periods of apnea

Philips India renewed its commitment to increasing awareness on common sleep disorders with the launch of its connected care solution. The company has introduced various effective sleep therapy solutions under its Dream Family portfolio. In addition to the dream station device and mask, the new DreamMapperapp enables patients to track vital information and get a daily report on the number of hours of sleep on therapy each night, mask fit, periods of apnea etc., all at the click of a button.

Harish R, Head of Sleep & Respiratory Care, Philips says, “Obstructive Sleep Apnea is a serious condition that can lead to increased risk of high blood pressure, diabetes and more. It has been observed that more than 53 per cent Sleep Apnea suspects are already suffering from either Diabetes or High BP. In such a scenario, there is a critical need for effective treatment and management of Sleep Apnea to enable people to live healthy lives. With the Dream Family, especially the new comprehensive and connected sleep solution, DreamMapper app we are aiming to holistically address all these factors.”

Dr Nitin Abhyankar, Consultant Chest Physician, Poona Hospital and Research Centre said, “While the cases of sleep apnea are increasing in Pune, the awareness about the diseases is still low amongst patients and care givers. Patients who have co morbid conditions like diabetes and hypertension and frequently see specialists for the same, visit a consultant for sleep only when the condition becomes severe.”

“Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) is usually predominant in the 40+ age group, however of late several younger people, especially IT employees are also presenting OSA – largely due to their sedentary lifestyle. I would encourage for expanded mindfulness and timely analysis of sleep issues which would enable patients to lead a better quality of life,” added Dr Abhyankar.

Philips India has already established over 500 sleep labs in association with leading sleep specialists across the country with 22 sleep labs in Pune.