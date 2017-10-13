Philips HealthWorks presents first Bengaluru start-up at Breakthrough Day

The four healthcare start-ups were chosen from an array of 600 start-ups

Philips HealthWorks presented their first Bengaluru start-up at the Breakthrough Day in the Philips Innovation Campus. The four healthcare start-ups were chosen from an array of 600 start-ups. They showcased their solutions to the audience consisting of healthcare professionals, Philips leaders, leading entrepreneurs and venture capitalists.

The four start-ups of the Bengaluru cohort are: Niramai, Parentlane, Theranosis and Touchkin. The solutions presented include non-invasive breast screening solution, an intelligent social platform that tracks a child’s holistic developmental activities, a solution for monitoring cancer treatment efficacy and clinical outcomes and an emotionally intelligent AI platform.

Philips HealthWorks program is a 12 week tailored programme designed to help the start-ups build, test, de-risk and scale their idea. Apart from mentoring, the programme also provides technical and business expertise, state-of-the-art technology, co-working space and advice from the top experts within the industry.