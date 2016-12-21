Philips HIC marks fifth anniversary

Drives innovation and excellence in affordable healthcare

Royal Philips has marked its fifth anniversary of Healthcare Innovation Centre (HIC) in Pune. The centre has installed over 1,000 systems in more than 80 countries across the globe.

The centre plays an essential role in Philips’ commitment to develop and produce meaningful products and solutions that help improve healthcare for people all over the world. In 2016, the facility launched Intuis, a cost efficient cathlab as well as Philips e-alert which is a proactive, sensor-based solution for virtually monitoring the health of imaging systems.

Rekha Ranganathan, Business Leader for Mobile Surgery, Philips Image Guided Therapy and Head of Philips HIC said, “Over the past five years, Philips HIC has been committed to providing world class imaging products and solutions to enhance access to affordable healthcare in both Indian and global markets. Today the product range from HIC plays a critical role in supporting Philips’ local and global strategy in image-guided therapy. At HIC, we will continue to combine our technology strengths and market knowledge to manufacture products for a healthier world.”

In the coming years, Philips HIC plans to increase the output from its factory in Chakan and will also look to widen its R&D activities, in order to bring further healthcare solutions for India and for the world, from its manufacturing base and the R&D centre in Pune.

The state-of-the-art facility integrates research and development, sourcing, testing, assembly and manufacturing under one roof. The products manufactured at HIC are for the general radiology, cardiovascular as well as orthopaedic surgery segment. Since its inception in 2012, HIC has launched seven global products: MobileDiagnost Opta, Allura FC, Allura Centron, BV Vectra, Primary Diagnost, Philips e-alert and Intuis. The centre also manufactures imaging equipment for minimally invasive treatment of life threatening cardiovascular ailments.