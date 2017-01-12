PerkinElmer to acquire Tulip Diagnostics in India

PerkinElmer will offer expansive menu of in-vitro diagnostics in India, providing access to infectious disease screening solutions

PerkinElmer, a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Tulip Diagnostics. Based in Goa and with more than 1,200 full-time employees, Tulip provides in-vitro diagnostic reagents, kits and instruments.

“In-vitro diagnostics is one of the fastest growing vertical segments in India, and Tulip provides the key enablers for PerkinElmer to broaden our infectious disease screening menu and capabilities for customers throughout the region,” said Jayashree Thacker, President, PerkinElmer India. “The acquisition underscores our commitment to bringing advanced healthcare innovations into India, while continuing to further expand our footprint in the country.”

“Combining our product portfolio and channel access in India with PerkinElmer’s established position as a global diagnostics provider enables us to work closely with customers in India to bring the latest infectious disease technologies to them at an affordable cost,” said Deepak Tripathi, Director and Co-founder, Tulip Diagnostics Private Ltd.

Tulip’s solutions include products for the prevention, screening and diagnosis of infectious diseases such as malaria, HIV and hepatitis. Tulip has manufacturing facilities in two locations (Goa and Uttarakhand) and 12 branch offices to support more than 30,000 customers and 1,000 distributors in India.

PerkinElmer offers a global diagnostics portfolio focused on: reproductive health, infectious disease screening and genomics offerings for oncology and other molecular tests through its wide range of instruments, reagents, assay platforms and software offerings.

The transaction is currently anticipated to close in the first quarter of 2017.