PD Hinduja Hospital to inaugurate palliative care service

With an aim to provide terminally ill patients emotional and physical support, PD Hinduja Hospital will be inaugurating its a comprehensive Palliative Care service to commemorate World Hospice and Palliative Care Day 2017 on October 14.

Under this initiative, PD Hinduja Hospital will begin with providing palliative care services for in-patient and OPD patient, including cancer and non-cancer patients. The services will include pain relief treatment, counselling for advanced care and pain management, etc. Further, in order to enhance and provide quality services, PD Hinduja Hospital has also associated with Palcare and Romila Palliative care to provide volunteer services and explore further possibilities of providing care.

On the occasion, ad guru Piyush Pandey along with PD Hinduja Hospital’s management and other partners will be launching a website- www.onelittlewish.org to encourage conversations amongst people about end-of-life care, to provide them with information regarding palliative care and also to get them acquainted with ongoing efforts to get a legal framework into place which will give people legitimate rights when it comes to making decisions about their last days.