PD Hinduja Hospital organises camp for children suffering from epilepsy

Experts interacted and shared their knowledge with parents on the various causes, symptoms and medical treatment

PD Hinduja Hospital & MRC organised a free checkup camp to provide support and medical advice to parents and their children suffering from complex epilepsy. A team of experts from Hinduja Hospital that led the camp included Dr Vrajesh Udani, Consultant Paediatric Neurologist; Dr Neelu Desai, Consultant Paediatric Neurologist and Epileptologist; Dr Roopkumar Gursahani, Consultant Neurologist and Dr Milind Sankhe, Consultant Neurosurgeon.

The experts interacted and shared their knowledge with parents on the various causes, symptoms and medical treatment that their children can adopt to live fulfilling lives. The camp also provided parents and patients with a platform to share their experiences of living with epilepsy.

Dr Vrajesh Udani, Consultant Paediatric Neurologist said, “Epilepsy can affect anyone, at any age. In infants and children, perinatal injuries, trauma during childbirth and unhygienic conditions are the main causes of epilepsy. Earlier, epilepsy was treated using a few drugs available in the market. With advancement in technology, today epilepsy can also be cured with the help of surgery. Both children and adult patients can undergo surgery, however, complications are lesser and recovery is faster in younger patients.”

Dr Neelu Desai, Consultant Paediatric Neurologist said, “Epilepsy is a serious problem in India with high prevalence among children. The major challenge in effective management of epilepsy in our country is delayed diagnosis. Further, patient compliance plays a key role in the level of progress that an epileptic patient makes. In most cases, it is the care giver that must make sure that medication, diet (ketogenic) and other prescribed measures are followed accurately.”