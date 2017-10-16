PD Hinduja Hospital & MRC launches palliative care services

Ad guru, Piyush Pandey along with PD Hinduja Hospital’s management and other partners unveils www.onelittlewish.org

PD Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre celebrated World Hospice and Palliative Care Day by inaugurating its new palliative care service. Under this initiative, the hospital will provide palliative care services, pain relief treatment and counselling to in-patients and OPD patients, including cancer patients.

Launching the Palliative Care service at the hospital, Usha Raheja, Trustee, PD Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre said, “PD Hinduja Hospital has always been supporting various initiatives to help and enable patients to fight their disease and share their experiences. We understand the importance of end of life care and with this new service, we hope to serve society with much needed medical attention.”

Gautam Khanna, CEO, PD Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre said, “At PD Hinduja Hospital, we always keep patients at the centre of everything that we do. Through our palliative care services, we aim to provide excellent quality care to these patients and make them feel comfortable as much as possible.”

Talking on the occasion, Dr. Roop Gursahani, Consultant Neurologist, PD Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre said, “Palliative care is a medical discipline that focusses more on relief than cure that is essential during the last years of life. There is very little or no awareness about the importance and need for palliative care all over India. Access to palliative care is equally low and therefore, patients who require palliative care, often do not receive it. Through our palliative care services, we intend to change this scenario and provide best quality palliative care services to the sick.”

Ad guru, Piyush Pandey along with PD Hinduja Hospital’s management and other partners launched www.onelittlewish.org. The website is an online informative platform on palliative care and the ongoing efforts to get a legal framework in place to give people legitimate rights when making decisions about their last days.