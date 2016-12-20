PD Hinduja Hospital, MRC and India Lymphedema Foundation conduct workshop

The workshop provided an overview of the disease including its symptoms, risk factors and treatment options

PD Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre in association with India Lymphedema Foundation organised a workshop, hosted by Michele Coxon, Certified Lymphedema Therapist, US. The workshop was attended by more than 100 participants including patients, therapists from other hospitals in Mumbai and those interested in understanding disease management with an aim to give people a chance to live independently through self-management.

The workshop was hosted by Michele Coxon who has over four decades of experience in her field of expertise. Further, Coxon conducted a session on how to take care of oneself through exercise and other methods.

The disease is overlooked globally, under-diagnosed and under treated, however, early detection, along with diligent care, compression treatments and physical therapy can help in better management and reduction of swelling and discomfort.