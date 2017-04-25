PD Hinduja Hospital hosts joint conference with King’s College, London

Members of PD Hinduja Hospital’s Oncology Department along with Representatives from King’s College, London at the conference Members of PD Hinduja Hospital’s Oncology Department along with Representatives from King’s College, London at the conference

To enhance India’s efforts towards effective cancer management

Oncologists and researchers from PD Hinduja Hospital & MRC and Kings’ College, London came together to deliberate the growing incidences of oncology, cost burden and the future of effective cancer treatment at a three-day conference themed ‘New Frontiers in Breast and Thoracic Malignancies’ held at PD Hinduja Hospital. The first-of-its-kind symposium was organised with the purpose of enhancing India’s efforts towards effective cancer management and providing higher standards of medical support in breast, lung and esophagus cancers.

The symposium witnessed close to 40 experts who provided novel insights through a knowledge and expertise sharing session and was attended by over 150 practicing oncologists and post graduate students in medical, surgical and radiation oncology. The conference was inaugurated by Dr V. Shanta, a cancer specialist, Chairperson, Adyar Cancer Institute, Chennai.

Chief Guest, Dr V Shanta, Chairperson, Adyar Cancer Institute, Chennai and Dr Asha Kapadia, HOD-Oncology, PD Hinduja Hospital

During the inauguration, Dr Shanta said, “Our mission is and continues to be the prevention of preventable cancers, reducing the gap between state of the art treatment, research and its clinical application. It has been a matter of great hope and joy, and at the same time anguish, that we have done so little, and so much more is to be done in the field of oncology care. I believe that meetings like this will help us go forward.”

The conference witnessed sessions from leading King’s College experts namely, Dr Arnie Purushotham, Dr Ashutosh Kothari, Dr Paul Ross, Dr James Spicer and Dr Vinod Mullassery and leading oncologists from across the country.