PD Hinduja Hospital bags recognition

Conferred with ‘Green and Clean Hospital Platinum Certificate’ in India

PD Hinduja Hospital & MRC has been conferred with ‘Green and Clean Hospital Platinum Certificate’ by Bureau Veritas, a renowned international certification and assessment agency. The Platinum certificate granted is the highest in its category and signifies an organisation’s sustained effort towards working together in harmony with the environment, along with the implementation of various control mechanisms that focus on a clean and hygienic system within the hospital.

The hospital was audited on standards for leadership and commitment; legal compliances like statutory regulations; biomedical waste management; environmental sustainability by meaning of water / energy/ carbon footprints; hospital infection control; hygiene and sanitaisation; food hygiene / safety; health and safety to name a few. The internal audits were also measured.

The hospital first underwent the training for these standards by Bureau Veritas & AHPI, then worked towards the compliance of these standards and the audit was conducted in the month of September. The outcome of the audit is that the hospital is the first in India to receive this Platinum Certification.

On receiving the certification, Gautam Khanna, CEO, PD Hinduja Hospital & MRC said, “It brings me pleasure to see that the combined effort and dedication of our employees being acknowledged. I would like to congratulate our employees for contributing to our vision of providing quality healthcare to all that come to our hospital. I am grateful to Bureau Veritas for this prestigious certification.”

Joy Chakraborty, COO, PD Hinduja Hospital & MRC said, “This certification marks an important benchmark for Hinduja Hospital and it’s strive to reach and provide quality healthcare services to our patients. It is a testimony of our hard work and commitment to provide outstanding patient care and a motivation to continue striving to achieve our founder’s vision of providing quality healthcare for all.”

Ramesh Koregave, Director – Certification, South Asia region of Bureau Veritas said, “Amongst various Quality, Health, Safety and Environmental (QHSE) programmes, Bureau Veritas launched ‘Green and Clean Hospitals’ certification programme. This brings out a sustainable environment within the space of hospitals which ensures excellence in governance in terms of implementing a robust framework to comply with requirements for being an eco-friendly healthcare provider.”