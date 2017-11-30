PD Hinduja College of Nursing with MUHS launch lactation consultant course

With the course, lactation consultants will be able to provide new mothers with access to correct information and help them develop a positive attitude towards breastfeeding

PD Hinduja College of Nursing, in affiliation with the Maharashtra University of Heath Sciences (MUHS), inaugurated and launched India’s first lactation consultant course for nurses. The nursing college, recognised by the Indian Nursing Council (INC) and Maharashtra Nursing Council (MNC), will begin this new course on December 4, 2017.

Lactation consultants specialise in the field of breast feeding and provide mothers with breastfeeding education, solutions to various breast-feeding related problems and, help with babies that are not gaining enough weight. Through this course, lactation consultants will be trained and equipped to encourage mothers to breast feed, provide nutrition advice, provide counselling, along with physical and emotional support to mothers.

Addressing the launch of the new course, Dr Jaya Kuruvilla, Principal, PD Hinduja Nursing College said, “Through this new course, our goal is to close the gap between the existent lack of knowledge and ideal practices of breastfeeding that need to be followed. With the course, lactation consultants will be able to provide new mothers with access to correct information and help them develop a positive attitude towards breast feeding. and assist with initiation of breast feeding within half an hour in normal delivery and sustaining it through two years.”

Gautam Khanna, CEO, PD Hinduja Hospital & MRC said, “It brings me great pride to be part of an institution that is bringing to India its first Lactation Nurse Practitioner programme that will make a huge difference to the lives of mothers. We want to provide mothers and their children access to right information and care that will help create bright and healthy future generations. This is in line with our founder’s philosophy of advancing fearlessly to newer frontiers of knowledge. We hope that this will be the torch bearer for others in the country to start a similar programme and help the community.”