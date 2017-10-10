Over 60% working professionals in Tier I cities stressed: Study

The data has been released post analysis of over one lakh interactions of working professionals with doctors over a period of 12 months

Around 60 per cent working professionals in Tier I cities, including Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai, suffer from stress, as per the study conducted by Lybrate on the World Mental Health Day.

The data has been released post analysis of over one lakh interactions of working professionals with doctors that happened on the platform over a period of 12 months, starting October 10, 2016.

People working in Mumbai are more stressed than any other Tier 1 city in India. About 31 per cent working population in the financial capital of the country talked about being stressed, while 27 per cent of the work force in Delhi that spoke to medical practitioners and counsellors on the platform said to be suffering from some form of stress.

In Bangalore, 14 per cent working professionals talked about stress as compared to Hyderabad (11 per cent), Chennai (10 per cent) and Kolkata (7 per cent).

“People feel uncomfortable talking about stress with family members and friends. But it is important to bottle out any sort of frustration or stifling emotions in a healthy way. It is very important to recognise what is bothering you and causing you stress, so as to deal with it effectively. We must not ignore it as unattended stressful feelings or emotions can lead to major health problems in the long run. The feature of anonymity on the Lybrate platform allows people to talk about their situation with doctors and find out viable solutions,” said Saurabh Arora, Founder and CEO, Lybrate.

Major worries of working professionals are tight deadlines, missing targets, coping with pressure, office politics, long working hours, indifferent and unsupportive managers and work-life balance.

Working professionals from Sales and Marketing background (24 per cent) are more stressed as against those in professions such as Media and Public Relations (22 per cent), BPOs (17 per cent), Travel and Tourism (9 per cent) and Advertising and Event Management (8 per cent).