Over 50 per cent married women use modern contraceptive methods: IIHMR University

IIHMR University, Jaipur has implemented project Performance Monitoring and Accountability (PMA 2020) in Rajasthan. PMA 2020 involves India as one of the programme countries out of the other 10 countries which include, Ghana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Burkina Faso, Indonesia, Nigeria, Uganda, and Democratic Republic of Congo.

The project is implemented by IIHMR University, Jaipur in collaboration with Bill and Melinda Gates Institute for Population and Reproductive Health at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and International institute for Population Sciences and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The project is funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

According to the project findings, more than 50 per cent married women are using modern contraceptive methods, where the use of birth control pill is up from five per cent in 2005-06 to seven per cent in 2016 and the use of injectable has increased. Male condoms are used by 10 per cent of married women which is up from six per cent in 2005-06.

According to Dr Anoop Khanna, Principal Investigator, Rajasthan for PMA 2020 and Professor at IIHMR University, “Performance Monitoring and Accountability 2020 (PMA2020) uses innovative mobile technology to routinely gather rapid-turnaround, cost-effective population data on family planning and water, sanitation and hygiene.”

He added, “PMA 2020 is a project that focuses on important indicators that monitor family planning. The project has recently concluded round one and will provide information every six months till 2017 and once a year from 2018. Round one included 4874 households and 297 health facilities which were surveyed from June-September, 2016 on reproductive health in the state. It has been observed that in the state of Rajasthan the overall family planning has been given more importance in the recent years.”

The findings of the project on Adolescent Reproductive health specifies that Young women start to use family planning several years after they become sexually active and, often, after they have already given birth. The median age when women first start using contraception is 22.2 years. However, the median age at first sex is 18.3 years and the median age at first birth is 21 years. The pattern is even more pronounced when looking specifically at women living in urban areas who have their first birth at age 21.0, but do not start using family planning until almost three years later, at age 23.1. By that time, women in urban areas have, on average, 2.1 children. This suggests that unmet need for young, urban women may be especially high, and presents an opportunity to expand family planning offerings and increase contraceptive coverage for this group.