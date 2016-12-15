OPPI releases ‘Healthcare in India: New Milestones…New Frontiers’

The report highlights some existing and future challenges for policy makers and other stakeholders

At the culmination of the golden jubilee celebrations of the Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI), Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR), Minister for IT, Industries, Mining, NRI Affairs & Urban Development, Government of Telangana, released a publication- ‘Healthcare in India: New Milestones…New Frontiers’ with McKinsey and Company as Knowledge Partner.

Releasing the report KTR said, “Availability, accessibility and affordability are the three mantras for healthcare. We are working with all the stakeholders towards realising vision of healthy India. As the youngest state, not burdened by legacy, we are forging partnerships with private players and want to lay emphasis on innovation. I do believe this initiative by OPPI augurs well for a new state like ours. We are willing to partner with OPPI and work towards ‘Healthcare for All.’

‘Healthcare in India: New Milestones…New Frontiers’ highlights some existing and future challenges for policy makers and other stakeholders. It also draws attention to crucial aspects of the industry and identifies some new priorities. It brings forth five revolutionary themes like using digital data and analytics, leveraging multi-stakeholder partnerships, upgrading capabilities and raising the bar of ‘quality of care’ among the others. Thus, renewing OPPI’s commitment to make a difference and strive for a better tomorrow – of ushering in a ‘Healthy India and an Innovative India.’

The release of the report was followed by a panel discussion featuring eminent thinkers including Dr Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament – Lok Sabha and Former Minister of State for HRD and External Affairs, KTR, Dr CP Thakur, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha and Former Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Secretary DHR, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and Director General ICMR, Dr Shailesh Ayyangar, President OPPI and MD and VP South Asia, Sanofi.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ayyangar said, “Through this knowledge initiative, we look back at the last 50 years and celebrate the strides our industry has collectively made. We are aware, of course, that much remains to be done. Our country has made huge economic progress, but healthcare outcomes lag expectations. Through this report we also examine the internal and external challenges that represent a call to action for all stakeholders. Finally, we lay out a few ideas and choices that could shape the next 50 years.”

The next decade will throw both enormous challenges and opportunities. OPPI is extremely enthusiastic to work in coalition with all stakeholders to address the challenges squarely and pick opportunities to fulfill the dream of ‘Health for all Indians’. OPPI and its members commit themselves to partner with the government in many areas, especially focusing on addressing challenges faced by the primary healthcare centres, reduce the NCDs burden and increase public awareness on antimicrobial resistance.

Adding to this, Kanchana TK, Director General, OPPI said, “Today, conversations and healthy debates on issues facing our industry and the healthcare system are critical to addressing some of the current challenges and opportunities of the future. Global borders are blurring, and patient-centricity has become the driving force for delivering responsible healthcare. We are committed to working with government and all other stakeholders towards realising our collective vision of putting the patient at the centre of all that we do.”