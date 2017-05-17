OMRON Healthcare partners with May Measurement Month

Awareness will be spread about intelligent management of blood pressure

OMRON Healthcare has collaborated with the global initiative May Measurement Month, in India, to spread awareness about intelligent management of blood pressure. Conceived by the International Society of Hypertension, the initiative is being facilitated in India by Public Health Foundation of India, Indian Council of Medical Research and Indian Medical Association.

With May being the World Hypertension Month and hypertension emerging as one of the most common lifestyle diseases -expected to end up as en epidemic in near future – the initiative aims to highlight the need for regular monitoring among the society at large by engaging key opinion leaders – doctors, healthcare professionals, policy makers, institutes – at national and state level to educate and empower them to contribute towards its effective management.

Throughout the month of May, healthcare professionals, local associations, medical institutes and doctors across 50 locations in India are coming on a uniform forum to talk about the perils caused due to high blood pressure; they are highlighting the need of regular blood pressure monitoring/screening by giving live demonstrations on Omron Digital BP Monitors and are also providing counselling on healthy living and regular BP monitoring.