Odisha govt launches Rs 600-crore Universal Eye Health Programme

The programme will provide comprehensive, accessible and affordable eye-care to newborn, students, young and elderly people

Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister, Odisha affirmed his government’s resolve to ensure eye care for all by 2022. The state government recently launched a Rs 600-crore Universal Eye Health Programme. Patnaik said Odisha is the first state in the country to launch such an initiative.

“My government has resolved to reduce all the barriers to the existing health issues in the state and ensure eye care for all by 2022,” Patnaik said at the annual conference of Vitreo Retinal Society of India in Bhubaneswar.

The Universal Eye Health Programme will provide comprehensive, accessible and affordable eye-care to newborn, students, young and elderly people, the chief minister said.

All cataract patients will get free operation and appropriate glasses, he said adding all the backlog cataract operations will be cleared in next three years.

Besides, school students will be screened for refractory error and other eye problems, and will be supplied spectacles free of cost in the school itself, he said.

The state government’s vision is to ensure at least one eye check up annually for every individual, Patnaik said.