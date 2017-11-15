Novo Nordisk partners with Karnataka State Government Employees Association for Diabetes Screening and Awareness

On the sidelines of the awareness drive they released survey findings of the ‘Diabetes and Women’s Health’ survey conducted by Novo Nordisk India in partnership with Kantar IMRB

Novo Nordisk organised a diabetes awareness drive recently at Vikasa Soudha in association with Karnataka State Government Employees Association.The camp was attended by more than a thousand Secretariat employees who took the opportunity to apprise themselves about diabetes and the risks posed by it.

On the sidelines of the awareness drive, Anil Kumble, Changing Diabetes ambassador, released the survey findings of the ‘Diabetes and Women’s Health’ survey conducted by Novo Nordisk India in partnership with Kantar IMRB.

Amongst the dignitaries present at the event were Melvin Oscar D’souza, Managing Director, Novo Nordisk India; Dr. Shaila Bhattacharya, MD, MRCP, DM-(Endocrinology); BP Manje Gowda, Chairperson, Karnataka State Government Employees Association; Bharathi Shankar, Karnataka State Women’s Development Corporation; and Ramesh Sanga, Vice President, Karnataka State Government NPS Employees Association.

The Novo Nordisk Kantar IMRB survey revealed that 65 per cent of young women in urban areas are at increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes due to lack of exercise.

A total sample size of 1055 women, belonging to the age group of 18-65 years were interviewed to draw insights on the level of awareness on risks emerging from diabetes. The survey conducted across 14 cities in the country – Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Indore, Guwahati, Kochi and Vijaywada, reflects that 78 per cent women interviewed were aware of diabetes as a serious health concern and more than 70 per cent women believed that a healthy lifestyle will help prevent diabetes and its associated complications.

Low physical activity coupled with poor eating habits and high-stress life, puts women in the reproductive age at risk of developing Gestational Diabetes Mellitus (GDM). Further, a study conducted by Prof V Seshiah, Chairman, Dr V Seshiah Diabetes Research Institute, Chennai, demonstrates that children born to women diagnosed with GDM are at increased risk of future diabetes due to ‘gestational programming’, wherein exposure to diabetes during foetal development predisposes the individual to diabetes later in adult life.

“There is a clear need to build awareness about early diagnosis of diabetes and treatment initiation especially among women in the reproductive age group. Incorporating at least 30 minutes of exercise daily along with healthy eating habits is critical to preventing diabetes,” said Dr Shaila S Bhattacharyya, MD, MRCP, DM-(Endocrinology).

According to the International Diabetes Federation [IDF] 8th Atlas 2017, India is inching closer to overtake China to have the largest population of people with diabetes: 72.9 million are living with diabetes currently and is expected to grow upto 134.3 million by 2045. The atlas also points out that one in six births globally (16.2 per cent) is affected by GDM. However, the Novo Nordisk-Kantar IMRB survey suggests that in India 73 per cent of urban women are unaware of GDM and its related risks for next generation health.

“The data reflects that there is an imperative need for women to be aware of GDM and the responsibility also lies on the doctors to ensure that expecting mothers are educated about GDM. This will help raise healthier children,” added Dr Bhattacharya.

Corresponding with Dr Shaila S Bhattacharya, Melvin D’souza, MD, Novo Nordisk India said, “Women are the agents of change in every family and ensure that every family member eats healthy and follows a healthy lifestyle. While it is encouraging to note that 78 per cent of the respondents were aware about diabetes and its complications, it is alarming to note that women are not taking concrete actions to address this challenge. The time has now come for the nation to collaborate and ACT (awareness, capacity building and treatment) against diabetes and safeguard next generation health. We as an organization are committed to change the Diabetes Barometer and will continue to work towards empowering women by providing knowledge, strengthening their capacity to manage type II diabetes in families, and thus making India a more diabetes-aware nation. At Novo Nordisk, we will continue to lead the war against diabetes.”