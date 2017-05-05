NIRAMAI raises funding led by pi Ventures

The company raised seed funding for breast cancer screening along with participation from Ankur Capital, Axilor Ventures, 500 Startups and Binny Bansal, co-founder, Flipkart

Non Invasive Risk Assessment with Machine Learning (NIRAMAI) Health Analytix is a startup that’s building a non-invasive, non-touch, non-radiation approach to detect breast cancer. The company has raised seed funding led by pi Ventures along with participation from Ankur Capital, Axilor Ventures, 500 Startups and Binny Bansal, co-founder, Flipkart.

NIRAMAI is working on a new patented technology called Thermalytix that can remove technological, logistical, and cultural barriers which hinder breast cancer screening among women. The overall hardware-software solution is portable and uses big data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning for reliable, early and accurate breast cancer screening. This method of screening is based on principles of Thermography that can detect tumors 5 years before mammography or a clinical exam can detect.

Dr Geetha Manjunath, CEO & Co-founder, NIRAMAI, says, “Our solution is portable, low-cost, very safe, privacy-sensitive and can detect cancer at a very early stage making it very suitable for regular preventive health checkup as well as screening camps. This investment will help us strengthen our IP portfolio, expand operations and ensure our cancer screening tool is readily available for commercial use.”