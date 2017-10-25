Nightingales Home Health Services in association with Amplifon

Nightingales and Amplifon will provide hearing aid services to anyone in need within the comfort of their homes

Nightingales Home Health Services, an enterprise of Medwell Ventures and the pioneer of specialty home healthcare in India, announced its association with Amplifon, an award winning company for providing the best hearing care solutions and treatments in India. Amplifon provides the latest technology-enabled digital hearing aid devices to deliver a better listening experience. Through this association, Nightingales and Amplifon are providing hearing aid services to anyone in need within the comfort of their homes. This service will be available in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad.

Amplifon and Nightingales brings modern techniques that involve producing sounds of several frequencies and pitches and thus manually detecting the problem and deriving accurate results from the above tests conducted at home.

Nightingales’ collaboration with Amplifon also aims at revolutionising the method of detecting hearing loss by testing at home. This enables the audiologist to test the hearing capacity of a patient in a regular environment with noise and disturbance which they are exposed to on a daily basis. This set up increases accuracy in comparison to a test conducted in a sound proof room.