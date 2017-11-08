New survey finds adult vaccination knowledge gaps in India

43 per cent of adults feel that they lack knowledge about adult vaccines

A new multi-country survey-‘Vaccinate for life’ revealed a communication gap between healthcare professionals and adult patients on vaccination. Despite the World Health Organization (WHO) citing immunisation as one of the most powerful and cost-effective interventions in public health, the new survey conducted by Ipsos MORI and sponsored by GSK finds that 68 per cent of adults are not up-to-date with the vaccines recommended for them.

GSK announced the findings from the ‘Vaccinate for life’ survey carried out between July 6 to September 14 wherein 2,002 adults across six cities in India were surveyed (Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai). The survey was aimed at ascertaining the awareness and attitudes towards vaccination throughout life among adults aged 18 years and over.

In keeping with the results of the survey, GSK launched the Vaccinate for Life campaign to improve general awareness of the benefits of vaccination throughout life and encourage more conversations between healthcare professionals (HCPs) and their adult patients on vaccination

Highlights of the survey in India are as below:

While 42 per cent of adults ranked staying in good physical health as the primary priority to them in life, staying up-to-date with vaccinations is typically less important compared with other ways of staying healthy such as eating healthily, keeping active and not smoking, particularly among males.

1) The majority of adults surveyed in India believe that although vaccines are an effective way to prevent serious illness, however:

a. 34 per cent believe them only to be required for travel purposes

b. 38 per cent believe vaccinations are for children and/or babies only

c. 26 per cent believe vaccinations are not required if one is fit and healthy

d. 19 per cent believe vaccinations are for the older population only

2) 43 per cent of the adults surveyed consider themselves to be not very/not at all knowledgeable about adult vaccines

3) Almost half (49 per cent) of adults are most likely to turn to healthcare professionals (HCPs )for advice on vaccinations over any other source of information

4) Of those adults who have not consulted an HCP about adult vaccines in the past year, the key barriers are trust in their HCP to inform them of relevant vaccines combined with a lack of conversation with their HCP on the need to vaccinate throughout adulthood (75 per cent of adults agreeing)Between 45 -50 per cent of adults listed Tetanus, Hepatitis A and B, Influenza and the HPV vaccine as most relevant to the 18-64 years’ audience

a. Awareness of other vaccines which may be relevant is relatively low

b. 31 per cent of adults surveyed have not received any vaccination in the past five years

Adults value a range of information sources in helping them to understand record and track the vaccinations which are relevant to them → online tools, booklets and text messaging being the most useful.

A Vaidheesh, MD, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals states, “The results of the survey highlight the crying need for awareness about adult vaccination in the country. Most people are familiar with the importance of vaccination in childhood however vaccination is equally important throughout life: for adolescents, adults and older people. According to the UNICEF and the World Bank, only clean drinking water rivals vaccination in its ability to save lives. Despite this longstanding recommendation, the adult vaccination numbers are substantially low. The main reason behind this is a lack of general awareness – a fact that is amply established by the results of the survey.”

Dr Shafi Kolhapure, VP Medical Affairs Vaccines, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceutical adds, “The Vaccinate for Life campaign has been created in response to the global health need for increased adult vaccination rates. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated that immunisation is one of the most cost-effective interventions in public health and as one of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturers, GSK is committed to creating general awareness about vaccines and to partner with others to encourage vaccination throughout life.”