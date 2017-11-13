Nayati launches cancer centre for masses

It houses next generation Elekta radiation therapy system for high precision, high speed treatment of cancer

Nayati Healthcare launched Cancer Care Centre, bringing medical, surgical and radiation technology for end to end treatment for mass market of tier II and tier III cities for the entire North India. The Centre of Excellence for Excellence was inaugurated by Yuvraj Singh, Cricketer. A unique interactive session between care givers and cancer victors marked this momentous occasion to create new hope and awareness that cancer is curable if detected early.

The hospital has all modern technologies and advanced international protocols for the treatment of cancer. It houses next generation Elekta radiation therapy system for high precision, high speed treatment of cancer. The speed of agility allows delivery of the radiation dose three times faster than usual, which will significantly shorten the treatment time for patients. The high dose rate mode in Versa HD, will be able to cut treatment time to half, which enhances patient comfort. With the superior beam-shaping ability of Versa HD, we will be able to very precisely mold the radiation beam to the tumor’s shape, which means normal tissue surrounding the lesion is exposed less to the beam. The centre also has the region’s first PET – CT Scan to give high quality imaging to enhance the plan of treatment for cancer patients. A well set-up department of nuclear medicine, a fully equipped surgical oncology centre with modular operation theatres and dedicated beds for day care chemotherapy and special units which includes paediatric beds and private rooms for patients undergoing chemotherapy. The centre also has Brachy therapy for internal radiation.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said “It is a pleasure to be here and inaugurate this state of art cancer centre of Nayati Medicity, Mathura. Cancer care is a cause very close to my heart and I look forward to joining hands with Nayati Medicity via the YouWeCan Foundation to spread Cancer awareness and support early detection initiative. It Is heartening to see a world class facility and clinicians catering to the needs of masses in tier II and III. This was an initiative long overdue for addressing cancer care to such a large population mix and not limited to the metros.”

Niira Radia, Chairperson, Nayati Healthcare said “The need for care and cure is nowhere greater than in in the tier II and III regions of the country. We have created the most comprehensive and dedicated cancer centre for the entire North India. Our team of world class doctors are trained from the best cancer institutes of the country and are recognized nationally & internationally. Our technology is at par with global benchmarks. Now patients will not need to travel long distance for cancer treatments. Under one roof we provide preventive, diagnostic treatment and cure for a disease that is most challenging.”

Congratulating Nayati team on this significant milestone Dr (Prof) Anil D’ Cruz, Director, Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai stated “At the Tata Memorial, a big percentage of the patients come from UP, MP and eastern part of the country. With the launch of the Oncology Centre at Nayati, the patients from the region who travelled all the way to Mumbai, will now be saved from that ordeal and will get care at their door step. Cancer is a totally curable if diagnosed on time and if proper facilities are available. The infrastructure put together at Nayati Cancer Centre is truly commendable. Nayati Healthcare can count on the support of the Tata Memorial Hospital to expand the services and give excellent quality care to patients. I once again wish Nayati Healthcare all the very best in their fight against the deadly disease”.

Dr RK Mani, CEO- Medical, Nayati Healthcare stated “The Nayati Centre of Excellence for Cancer is poised to become a premier institution of the country. Our holistic and scientific approach to treatment, advanced technologies, world class expertise and international collaborations in research and education will see us attain the highest level in cancer care universally.”