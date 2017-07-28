Navi Mumbai Police, Apollo Hospitals to create awareness for organ donation

Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai provided a platform for stakeholders through training sessions on organ donation, transplantation and medical and compliance processes

Navi Mumbai Police in collaboration with Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, other regional hospitals and Zonal Transplant Co-ordination Committee (ZTCC) organised a programme to educate and create awareness on organ donation among the police force, medical fraternity and general public.

As a part of this initiative, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai provided a platform for stakeholders through training sessions on organ donation, transplantation and the medical and compliance processes involved with this. The initiative addressed more than 60 police officials from Navi Mumbai to generate awareness on the medico-legal and compliance procedures that precede a transplant.

The aim of the workshop is to make organ donation seamless and painless for all branches of police and donor families allowing them to realise the noble act of organ donation.

The programme was attended by dignitaries like Hemant Nagrale, Commissioner of Police, Navi Mumbai; Dr Gauri Rathod, Asst. Director, Directorate of Health Services; Dr Sujata Patwardhan, Consultant Renal Surgeon, KEM Hospital and currently representing ROTTO, SOTTO; Dr SK Mathur, Consultant Surgeon and Secretary of ZTCC; Dr Narendra Trivedi, CEO, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai; and Prof. Dr Darius F Mirza, Head, HPB and Multi-Organ Transplant Surgeon, Apollo Hospitals, and Professor of HPB and Transplant Surgery, University of Birmingham UK.