National policy on integrative medicine is imperative: Experts

Global experts speak on the need to integrate ayurveda with allopathy to manage diseases like cancer, diabetes and arthritis at Amrita Samyogam

Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences hosted a two-day conference on integrative medicine at Kochi recently, in collaboration with Amrita University’s School of Ayurveda. The Amrita Samyogam saw attendance from over 60 experts and 1,000 delegates comprising allopathic doctors, Ayurveda practitioners and modern scientists from around the world. Inaugurated by Dr Rajesh Kotecha, Special Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH, experts discussed on the need for integrative medicine and convergence of ayurveda and allopathy to create a more effective healthcare system.

Eminent medical experts attending the Conference included Dr Jeffrey White, Director of National Cancer Institute, US; Dr Daniel Furst, Rheumatologist at University of California; Dr Nereo Bresolin, Neurologist, University of Milan; Dr Christian Kessler, Internal Medicine Specialist, Charite Medical University, Germany; Dr Valdis Pirags, Diabetologist, University of Latvia; Dr Maryam Matar, Genetics Specialist, UAE; Dr Ravi Mehrotra, Director, National Institute for Cancer Prevention and Research, Noida; Dr BN Gangadhar, Director, NIMHANS, Bengaluru; Dr Rama Jayasundar, Professor, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, and Dr Ketaki Bapat, Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, among others.

The experts spoke creating effective synergies between ayurveda and allopathy to manage cancer, auto-immune diseases like arthritis, diabetes, neuro-degenerative diseases, and mental health. Experts also shared case studies which demonstrated the potential for different streams of medicine to collaborate for better health outcomes. For instance, a bandage which utilises nanotechnology to improve the delivery of Ayurvedic medicine was launched at the event. The product was developed in-house by different departments at Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences and Amrita University’s School of Ayurveda.

The experts also laid stress on establishing evidence-based practice guidelines for cross-referrals and combination therapy, understanding the biological mechanisms underlying integrative care, and integration of modern technological tools in Ayurvedic diagnostics, treatment procedures and drug delivery.