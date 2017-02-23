National Health Conclave to be held in New Delhi

The conclave endeavours to be a national level think-tank for paving a road-map to address the issues related to NCDs

The National Health Conclave will be held in New Delhi from May 25-26, 2017. The theme for this year’s event is ‘Chronic care: Innovation Opportunities and Challenges.’ The conclave endeavours to be a national level think-tank for paving a road-map to address the issues related to NCDs. It will be a platform for premier institutions and organisations to discuss and deliberate on the various issues that affect the nation’s health scenario. The conclave will be an ideal stage for health and non-health sectors to share and learn from experiences and imbibe best practices for health system strengthening.

The deliberations of the meet are expected to result in the formulation of strategies and recommendations that will help in policy development and implementation. The white paper that will be drafted from the proceedings of the conclave is expected to aide in synergising efforts of the public and private sectors in combatting the NCD epidemic.

The conclave will bring stakeholders including government, research institutions, academia, industry, community and international agencies on one platform to find a lasting solution. While Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) and Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI) remain the organising leads, the various stakeholders include Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, Director General Medical Services – Defense (DGMS), Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, National Board of Examination, National Health Systems Resource Centre, National Centre for Health Informatics, Quality Council of India, Indian Space Research Organization, Public Health Foundation of India, Indian Council of Medical Research, Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, Christian Medical College, Vellore, National Law School of India University, Association of Healthcare Providers India, Association of National Board Accredited Institutions, Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organizations, Association of Biotech Led Enterprise, Association of Indian Health Sciences Universities, Association of Indian Medical Device Industry, Disease Management Association of India, Organization of Pharmaceutical Producers of India, Healthcare Sector Skill Council, Indian Medical Association, Indian Pharmaceutical Association, British Medical Journal, India and Google.

Express Healthcare is the media partner for the event.