National Action Plan on Hepatitis C to be ready by the end of this year: JP Nadda

Government is committed to ensure that there is no discrimination against Hepatitis patients: JP Nadda

The Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare at the 4th National Technical Consultation on Viral Hepatitis on the occasion of ‘World Hepatitis Day’, stated that the government is working on the National Action Plan for Hepatitis C which shall be completed by December, 2017 and will be rolled out subsequently next year. The entire funding for this shall be provided by the Government of India

The theme of the workshop was ‘Framework of National Programme on Viral Hepatitis in India.’ Satyendra Jain, Health Minister, GNCT of Delhi, CK Mishra, Secretary (H&FW), Dr Henk Bekedam, WHO Country Representative, Dr AC Dhariwal, Director, NCDC, Dr SK Sarin, Director, ILBS, New Delhi along with the other senior officers of the Health Ministry, ILBS and representatives of development partners such as WHO were also present at the event.

At the function, Nadda assured the participants that the recommendations of the consultation process will be implemented. He further emphasised on the need for prevention of Hepatitis infection and highlighted the increase in immunisation coverage that is aimed to increase 90 per cent by 2018. The Health Minister informed that the Government is planning to bring out notification for screening Hepatitis C and is planning to implement it till the district level. Nadda stressed on the importance of prevention, screening and surveillance.

Mishra, raised the issue of importance of vaccination for Hepatitis B at birth. He further highlighted the gains through Mission Indradhanush in coverage of unreached population. “As cost of treatment has relatively come down, it has been possible to treat more people,” Mishra stated. He also drew attention to ‘safe injection practices’ which every health facility and hospitals need to follow. Equally important is the issue of awareness regarding the disease, its prevention and treatment, he said.