Narmada Kidney Foundation with Global Hospitals organises Transplant Games 2016

The event aimed at promoting organ donation and transplantation

Narmada Kidney Foundation, a non-government organisation aiming to help people with kidney disease in support with Global Hospitals, a multi super-specialty tertiary care hospital, recently organised Transplant Games to promote organ donation and transplantation and re-kindle the hopes in the hearts of future transplant recipients. The event was supported by Indian Society of Organ Transplant, Mumbai Kidney Foundation, National Liver Foundation, Apex Kidney Foundation and Rotary club of Nigdi, Pune.

350 transplant patients and donors from 11 states participated in the event. Both outdoor and indoor games (running, walking, carom, pickle ball, table tennis, archery and rifle shooting) were incorporated in the Transplant Games for both transplant recipients and donors.