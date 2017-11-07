Narayana Hrudayalaya posts Q2 FY18 results

Consolidated operating income at Rs 5,592 m (y-o-y of 14.7 per cent) with EBITDA of Rs 638 m
Narayana Hrudayalaya announced its financial results for the second quarter and six months (H1 FY18) ended September 30, 2017.
Financial highlights for the quarter (Q2 FY18) was prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS):
Financial highlights for the six months (H1 FY18):
As on September 30, 2017, the consolidated net debt was Rs 3,375 mn representing a net debt to equity ratio of 0.34
Commenting on the performance, Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, Vice Chairman, MD and Group CEO, Narayana Hrudayalaya , said, “First quarter of fiscal 2018, despite being hit by regulatory challenges, witnessed a strong growth in revenues and we are pleased to report that the second quarter continued with the strong momentum generated in Q1 FY18. Results in this quarter are in accordance with our expectations taking into consideration the typical maturity cycle a newly commissioned hospital like our Mumbai facility experiences in its initial phase of operations.”