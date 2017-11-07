Narayana Hrudayalaya posts Q2 FY18 results

Consolidated operating income at Rs 5,592 m (y-o-y of 14.7 per cent) with EBITDA of Rs 638 m

Narayana Hrudayalaya announced its financial results for the second quarter and six months (H1 FY18) ended September 30, 2017.

Financial highlights for the quarter (Q2 FY18) was prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS):

Consolidated total operating income was Rs 5,592 mn for Q2 FY18 as compared to Rs 4,874 mn in the corresponding period of the previous year, reflecting an increase of 14.7 per cent

Consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 638 m, reflecting a margin of 11.4 per cent as against Rs 681 m in Q2 FY17

PAT after minority interest and share of loss in associates stood at Rs 165 mn as compared to Rs 265 m in Q2 FY17

Financial highlights for the six months (H1 FY18):

Consolidated total operating income was Rs 10,803 m for H1 FY18 as compared to Rs 9,394 m in the corresponding period of the previous year, reflecting an increase of 15.0 per cent

Consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 1,194 m, reflecting a margin of 11.1 per cent as against Rs 1,240 m in H1 FY17

PAT after minority interest and share of loss in associates stood at Rs 275 m as compared to Rs 437 m in H1 FY17

As on September 30, 2017, the consolidated net debt was Rs 3,375 mn representing a net debt to equity ratio of 0.34

Commenting on the performance, Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, Vice Chairman, MD and Group CEO, Narayana Hrudayalaya , said, “First quarter of fiscal 2018, despite being hit by regulatory challenges, witnessed a strong growth in revenues and we are pleased to report that the second quarter continued with the strong momentum generated in Q1 FY18. Results in this quarter are in accordance with our expectations taking into consideration the typical maturity cycle a newly commissioned hospital like our Mumbai facility experiences in its initial phase of operations.”